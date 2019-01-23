Istrouma Returns to Varsity Football Next Fall Against Old Rival Bogalusa

Since reopening in Fall 2017 after being closed for four years, Istrouma High School relaunched its heralded football program, which has won nine State Championships.

For the 2017-2018 school year, Istrouma had only 9th and 10th graders. Under Louisiana High School Athletic Association rules, it was only allowed to compete at the Junior Varsity level, but the team went 5-1.

In 2018, Istrouma has 9th, 10th, and 11th graders and again was not allowed to compete at the Varsity level. Nevertheless, competing with other schools’ varsity 11th graders and Junior Varsity players, Istrouma was 8-0. It was an impressive feat, especially considering two schools — West Feliciana and Zachary — are defending State Champions.

Coach Jeremy Gradney has announced the 2019 Varsity schedule, and it contains one big surprise. Istrouma will play Bogalusa, once a major rival but which Istrouma hasn’t played in decades, and defending state 5A champion Zachary.