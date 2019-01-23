Clerk of Court Doug Welborn Discusses Work Of His Office, Cites Need for Commissioners

East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk of Court Doug Welborn explained the workings of his office before the Ronald Reagan Newsmaker Luncheon. The entire event was broadcast by Capital City News and is available online by scanning the QR code at right.

Welborn reviewed how he inherited a troubled office 27 years ago with the previous clerk going to prison, a $750,000 deficit in the office, and more than 300 employees — far more than necessary.

He said that he has “right-sized” the office down to 169, has surpluses, and money in the bank. Along the way, the East Baton Rouge Parish Clerk’s office has become one of the most advanced in the state.

The office maintains the property records and most official documents of the parish, including all filings in civil and criminal matters, as well as domestic violence matters. It also has the only director of training in the state.

Director of training Glenn Fortune has trained many groups and individuals on how to use the information and systems in place at the clerk’s office, including more than 1,000 attorneys, Southern University law students, LSU paralegal students, realtors, appraisers, real estate investors, 19th Judicial District clerks, the District Attorney’s staff, and individuals interested in genealogical research.

Elisa Stephens Randall, director of court services, explained the Front Counter App that allows documents to be sent out live. That system is now in place for civil matters and they are working to include criminal matters.

